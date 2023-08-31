Big Decisions For I.N.D.I.A Alliance Expected At Mumbai Meet, Uddhav To Host Dinner

The I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc is all set to hold the third official meeting on Thursday to map the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections that are set to take place next year. Along with these talks, the inclusion of new members, the unveiling of the I.N.D.I.A bloc logo, and discussion on the common minimum program (CMP) will also take place in this two-day meeting.

About 63 representatives from 28 political parties will be present at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday and Friday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

MVA to host opposition meeting

The official meeting of the opposition is being hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. This is the third meeting of alliance leaders to plan strategy and for the brainstorming session for the general elections. The bloc shall also announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties.

The discussions might also take place on whether to have a convenor or not and if there will be sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programs, and communication strategy.

Key leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja have already arrived in Maharashtra for the meeting.

On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be arriving.

Sources within the I.N.D.I.A alliance say the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the position of chairperson within the grouping. Simultaneously, a competitive race for the post of convenor is underway, featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as prominent contenders.

An informal meeting shall also be convened followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Also, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan who is chairing the organising committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meets, on Wednesday said the meeting in Mumbai was significant as Maharashtra has shown the country a way forward in the independence movement, industrial and social revolutions.