BIG: Digvijaya Singh Says 'Ask Scindia...' As 18 Rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs Reach Bengaluru

Amid the 18 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh flying off to Bengaluru, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that one must ask Scindia about these developments while he arrived at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal. Sources state that currently an emergency meeting has been called in Nath's residence. Several MLAs - Sajjan Singh Verma, PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari, Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, and Kunwar Vikram Singh are already present.

MASSIVE: 18 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru; BJP could move no-confidence against Kamal Nath

Emergency meet at CM residence, Digvijaya clueless

While Digvijaya Singh refused to answer questions, Kunwar Vikram Singh reassured stating that the government would not fall saying,"No problem here. Everyone will be back. Kamal Nath is CM. He will decide what he has to do with the Govt and the state. Cabinet expansion can be discussed. Government is safe."

Central Congress accuses BJP of 'abducting' its MLAs; 11 poised to resign from MP govt

18 rebel MLAs in Bengaluru

Earlier in the day, 6 Congress ministers are currently holed at a resort on the outskirts of the city, as per sources while 12 rebel MLAs are reportedly already in Bengaluru. Previously, four Congress MLAs were flown to Bengauluru via a charter plane - two have returned back to Kamal Nath's folds. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107 - which is planning to call for a trust vote in the Assembly.

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP top brass of spending black money to destabilise MP govt

Kamal Nath and Scindia flies to Delhi

Sources also state that the current 18 MLAs who are allegedly in Bengaluru are Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters. Scindia himself, who has often locked horns with Kamal Nath had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Kamal Nath met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid the growing number of rebels in Congress MP had stated that he had discussed about the political situation with Gandhi, but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'.

MP CM Kamal Nath jets off to meet Sonia Gandhi amid crisis; Scindia not on hand

Rebellion in Congress & Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back. Sources say that two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing. While Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, it has not been accepted by the Speaker. Moreover, Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.