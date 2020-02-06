BIG: ED Probe Turns Up PFI Link To AAP Netas & Bhim Army; Republic Accesses Note

In a sensational revelation, Republic TV has learned that a link between Aam Aadmi Party and Popular Front of India (PFI) has now emerged. The PFI link to not only AAP but also the Bhim Army has surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, following the Ministry of Home Affairs receiving a report. Financial crimes probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: PFI Fails To Explain Source Of Funding To ED, Say Sources

The Delhi unit head of PFI, Mohammad Parvaiz Ahmed, has been looked into by the ED for alleged ties to AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The agency is also investigating ties Parvaiz has with Congress leaders as well as Bhim Army.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Republic Accesses PFI Vice-Chairman's Letter To ED Amid CAA Protest Link Probe

ED scanner

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources earlier confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding.

READ | UP DGP Announces Arrest Of 108 PFI Members, Reveals Link To Violent Anti-CAA Protests

The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

READ | Kanpur: UP Police Arrest 5 PFI Members Ahead Of CM Yogi Adityanath's Visit