Big Ego, Little Understanding: Nadda Says OBCs Will Avenge Rahul's 'Modi Surname' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda launched fresh salvos against Rahul Gandhi following the latter’s conviction in a defamation case wherein the Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail for his "Modi surname" remarks. In a series of tweets, Nadda lambasted Gandhi saying that the latter's "ego is very big and understanding is very small" and for political gain, the Congress MP insulted the entire OBC community.

Taking to his Twitter, Nada on Friday said, "Rahul Gandhi's ego is very big and understanding is very small. For his political gains, he insulted the entire OBC community. Called them a thief. He also ignored the option of repeatedly explaining and apologising to society and the court and continuously hurt the sentiments of the OBC community."

"Yesterday, the Surat court sentenced Rahul for his objectionable statement towards OBC society. But Rahul and Congress party are still adamant about their statement due to their arrogance and continuously hurting the sentiments of OBC society. The entire OBC community will democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul," the BJP president added.

राहुल गांधी का अहंकार बहुत बड़ा और समझ बहुत छोटी है। अपने राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए उन्होंने पूरे OBC समाज का अपमान किया। उन्हें चोर कहा। समाज और कोर्ट के द्वारा बार-बार समझाने और माफ़ी माँगने के विकल्प को भी उन्होंने नज़रअंदाज़ किया और लगातार OBC समाज की भावना को ठेस पहुँचाई। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 24, 2023

'Rahul has a habit of making fabricated allegations': Nadda

The saffron party president took a dig at the Gandhi scion and said that he has a habit of making fabricated allegations. "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making fabricated allegations beyond facts. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul tried to confuse the country in the name of Rafale. Over which the Honourable Supreme Court reprimanded and Rahul Gandhi had to apologise unconditionally for the fabricated allegation," JP Nadda said.

"Then there was the noise of Chowkidar Chor Hai, to which even the members of the Congress Working Committee objected according to media reports. On this slogan, the court of Janata Janardan strongly reprimanded Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections and the Congress had to face a bad defeat," he tweeted.

Notably, on Thursday, Surat District Court found Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark and sentenced him to two years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000. The Congress MP, however, secured bail. The case was related to Gandhi's alleged remark that he made in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019, asking why all thieves have Modi as their common surname.