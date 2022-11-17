Big Embarrassment For Congress; Former Gujarat MLA Kamini Ba Levels Cash For Ticket Charge

In a big embarrassment for Indian National Congress Party, former Dehgam MLA Kamini Ba has made shocking allegations against the party. She alleged that money was demanded from her for a ticket in the upcoming Gujarat allegations.

Claiming that she got a call from an agent, Kamini Ba said, "An agent of the Congress Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor who demanded rupees one crore for the party ticket." She alleged that when she refused to pay, she was denied a ticket.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in the Dehgam constituency came out on the streets in support of Kamini Ba after she was not given a ticket to fight elections. They claimed that the person who has been given a ticket this time has brought it.

Several supporters of Kamini Ba staged a demonstration outside the party's office and raised slogans against Jagdish Thakor. They also vandalised the party office.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will take place in two phases- December 1 and December 5. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

Congress leaders resign ahead of Gujarat polls

On November 10, Congress MLA from Chhota Udaipur Mohansinh Rathva tendered his resignation from Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. The 11-time Congress MLA is a popular leader and was a minister in the Congress government from 1990 to 1995.

Veteran Congress leader Bhagvanbhai Barad, an MLA from the Talala constituency, also resigned from the party and joined BJP.

On November 5, the AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Himanshu Vyas resigned from the grand old party. Hours later, he joined the BJP. In conversation with Republic, he cited a lack of leadership in Congress.