Big Jolt For Congress In Kerala? MPs Behanan & Muraleedharan Resign From Party Posts

Congress seems to be reeling in crisis in Kerala as 2 of the party's prominent leaders and Members of Parliament resigned from their respective roles in the party on Sunday. Benny Behanan, a Lok Sabha MP and convener of the United Democratic Front (UDF), resigned from the post on Sunday 'without any orders from Congress High Command'.

Hours after Behanan stepping down, K. Muraleedharan, another MP and son of noted Congress leader K. Karunakaran, also resigned from the post of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) media campaign committee chairman, by sending his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He was elected as the Chairman of KPCC Campaign committee in September 2018 and had won the 2019 general election from Vatakara constituency to become a Lok Sabha MP.

Displeasure over Behanan holding two posts

Behanan, while addressing a press conference on Sunday said that he has resigned without any direction from Congress High Command. Reports state that a section of Congress state leadership had expressed displeasure on Behanan holding the post of convenor along with being a Member of Parliament after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had suggested that the leaders should avoid holding more than one post to serve the party better.

Reports had also stated that Behanan had differing opinions with senior leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Behanan said that he is resigning based on 'baseless news reports' to put an end to such speculations and intended to avoid any kind of misconception among the party workers. Benny Behanan was appointed as the Convenor of the Congress-led UDF in 2018. After the resignation, former KPCC president and Chandy loyalist MM Hassan is being considered for the post, as per reports.

