Big Jolt To Congress In Himachal Pradesh: 26 Leaders Join BJP Days Ahead Of Elections

In a massive setback to Congress in Himachal Pradesh, several Grand Old Party leaders including former general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee Dharampal Thakur Khand, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, Movember 7, days ahead of state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12.

A total of 26 leaders of Congress in Himachal Pradesh quit the party and joined the ruling BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP leaders Sudhan Singh and Sanjay Sood (BJP candidate from Shimla).

Several Congress leaders & members from Himachal Pradesh joined BJP today in presence of Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections & CM Jai Ram Thakur. Those who joined the BJP include Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former Gen Sec of the Pradesh Congress Committee among 25 others pic.twitter.com/AwKnJCbF4N — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Among those who jumped the ship from Congress to BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social Sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur, according to ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur welcomed the new members of the BJP and told them to work together for the "historic victory" of the saffron party in the upcoming state assembly elections. "Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP,” Jairam Thakur said, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh elections

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly election, the saffron party won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

On October 14, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the state assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time.

(With inputs from ANI)