Big Jolt To Congress Party As Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns

In a big jolt to the Congress Party, senior leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) party on Saturday, March 12. He was quite inactive in the party for the past couple of years.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is expected to be given a key role in the party's national politics. He took over the charge as Andhra Pradesh's CM on November 25, 2010, and resigned from the post on March 1, 2014, in protest against the Congress-led government at the Centre over the decision to bifurcate the state.

Reddy submits one-liner resignation letter

Kiran Kumar Reddy even went on to form his own regional party Jai Samaikyandhra Party after the bifurcation of the state on March 10, 2014, and contested the subsequent elections. However, his party witnessed a humiliating defeat in the 2014 general elections, following which, he returned back to the Congress in 2018. He couldn't manage to win even a single seat in the polls.

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh sent a one line resignation letter to party President Mallikarjun Kharge, wherein it was written, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

Meanwhile, the latest political event has created a buzz in the state of Telangana which is scheduled to witness state assembly polls in December this year. With his broad understanding about the politics in the state, Reddy is expected to play an important role for BJP in the upcoming state elections.

BJP has announced that the party will go solo in the elections and will have no alliance with any party in the state.

Kiran Reddy was the 16th Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh and four times Member of the Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh winning elections in 1989, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Beside being the CM of the state, he also served as the state's assembly speaker during the tenure of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy.