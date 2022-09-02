Big Jolt To Vadra-Congress In J&K As 59 More Leaders Join Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp

In another mega jolt to Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 59 leaders including the son of former Cabinet minister and Deputy Speaker Beli Ram Sharma resigned from the party on Thursday. The mass resignations were in support of former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, months after a fallout with the leadership.

In a letter to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Beli Ram Sharma's son Rajinder Parishad said it is regrettable that the party is today surrounded by yes men and parachuters. He added that the party lost a diamond in the form of former chief minister Ghulam Azad, who had sizeable mass support across the entire nation.

"Because I firmly believe in our leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, I am hereby resigning from all posts and from the primary membership of the party," wrote Rajinder Sharma, who was an Executive Member of JKPCC.

The recent exodus is the latest addition to over hundreds of resignations from Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade journey as a Congressman on Friday, terming the party was comprehensively destroyed.

Azad camp expands, Congress on verge of extinction

Azad, 73, will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir, which is likely to go to elections next year. His exit from Congress triggered a flurry of other resignations as he continues to receive unwavering support not only from Congress but also from leaders of other regional parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators, and district and block level leaders resigned from Congress over the week to join Azad.

As many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former J&K deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. On the following day, 36 more leaders and workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) quit the party. This included NSUI President Piyush Sharma, State Vice President Anirudh Raina, and State General Secretary Manik Sharma.

Meanwhile, 12 members of the Apni Party also submitted their resignation letters to Party chief Altaf Bukhari and informed him of joining the Azad camp.