Big Language Row Over Centre's 'only Hindi And English' CGL Exam Notice; JDS & DMK Irate

A fresh row erupted over a government notification on Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Friday.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has hit out at the Centre for the notification that states 'only English and Hindi' will be used for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

The CGL exam will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission through which at least 20,000 jobs in Union government departments will be filled. The government notification said the exam will only be conducted in Hindi and English.

Sparking a language row, Kumaraswamy said, “The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the Center is conducting the examination for the selection of 20,000 posts in Hindi-English only. The selected candidates can be sent to any state. Examination in any regional language including Kannada is not allowed. Do we need more proof of Hindi imposition or language discrimination?”

Accusing the central government of suppressing the regional languages, former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy said, “It seems that there is no more impatience and hatred towards southern regional languages including Kannada. It seems that a tomb should be built for the Tribhasha Sutra.”

Taking a jibe at the government notification on SSC, HD Kumaraswamy further said that the ruling party does not agree with the principle of union. Highlighting his demands, the former Chief Minister said, “We have 2 demands in this regard,

The examination should be conducted in Kannada also. Kannadigas should be appointed to the posts in Karnataka.”

Stressing that the state will conduct the examination only after this change, he said, “If Kannadigas are appointed to posts in Karnataka, the people of the state will get service in Kannada. If it fails, the Center will be vulnerable to Kannadigas' demand."

'BJP is the only govt conducting examinations in all languages': Narayanan Tirupathy

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathy said that Kumaraswamy needs to explain why they were raising such issues only when in Opposition.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathy said, "HD Kumaraswamy and Kanimozhi need to explain why are they raising such issues only when in Opposition. When they were a part of the ruling party in Karnataka, they did not come up with such issues. The BJP government is the only government conducting examinations in all languages. Kanimozhi needs to apologise for this."

DMK's Kanimozhi objects usage of only English, Hindi for govt recruitment exam

Kumaraswamy's reaction came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi questioned the government notification which states that only English and Hindi languages will be used for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam.

Opposing the Union government's announcement regarding the CGL examination, Kanimozhi said, "The Indian Union's sovereignty is rooted in its pluralism. On the contrary, trying to impose singularity on everything is going against the democratic spirit."