BIG: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Claims 'No Jyotish Can Predict How Long Govt Will Last'

Amid the clashes between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on the Elgaar Parishad case, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday has stated that no 'fortuneteller can predict how long the Uddhav Thackeray government will last', while addressing reporters in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar, who had previously jumped ship to form an unsuccessful BJP-NCP government, added that things will run smoothly till it runs according to the will of Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray. Dismissing other statements on its crumbling alliance, he said no other statements apart from the three chiefs should be considered.

Thackeray-Pawar clashes

This statement a day after Thackeray challenged the BJP to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if they can. The BJP had claimed that "Maharashtra government will collapse before completing its tenure of five years owing to infighting". Thackeray and Pawar have locked horns over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A day after the Maharashtra government allowed the tranfer, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said that the CM had the right to do so. Disapproving the move, he said that the Maharashtra government should not have accepted the Centre's demand. While Thackeray opposed the Centre's decision to transfer the case to the NIA without consulting it, he differed from Pawar that the 'previous govt was against dissent'. Shiv Sena too was part of the previous Fadnavis government.

Discontent after Cabinet expansion

There has been discontent among the Sena-NCP-Congress after the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet with Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly unhappy as his brother Sunil Raut missed out on a Cabinet berth. Also, senior party MLA Abdul Sattar was initially miffed over getting just a Minister of State position. Apart from this, there is a feeling in the Sena camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones. Sena, for example, had to cede the Home and the Finance portfolio.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was formed after the Sena-BJP 'Mahayuti' fell out squabbling over CM post and portfolio sharing. Since then, Shiv Sena which formed a secular coalition has been locking horns over Hindutva with Congress, majorly over its hero- Savarkar. Fadnavis has vowed that he will not rest till the 'Shiv Sangram' - BJP- Shiv Sena is back in power.

