High-voltage drama ensued in Rajasthan after Ashok Gehlot gave his consent to step down from the Chief Ministerial post on Sunday, September 25. The MLAs of the state, infuriated by Gehlot's decision, have decided to tender their resignation. They are headed to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's residence in a bus, to meet him and hand over their resignation letters.

Speaking to the media, Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas confirmed the development, saying, "We have 92 MLAs. They are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them. He should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs."

Some of its MLAs said Gehlot's successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Pilot.

If things were under my control...: Gehlot

"I have previously specified...had it been like that if things were under my control, I would have been on various posts for 40 years, but even without any post I will continue to work for a peaceful atmosphere, youth," Gehlot had said earlier in the day while speaking to the media.

This came a day after Gehlot became the first candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the Congress presidential election. As Rahul Gandhi reiterated the party's commitment to the policy of 'one person, one post' during his address during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', presently underway, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi would decide who would succeed him as Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Is Sachin Pilot going to be Gehlot's successor?

Pertinently, the very same day Gehlot announced his candidature, his bete-noire, Sachin Pilot who joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala for a day, returned to Jaipur, after a quick stop in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Thereafter, he met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and Sheo MLA Ameen Khan and Dhod MLA Parasram Mordia at his residence in Jaipur. The others from the Gehlot camp who reportedly met him include party MLA Girraj Malinga and Independent Khushveer Jojawar. These meetings of Pilot hold significance as Gehlot himself has insisted that his successor be chosen in consultation with the CLP.

A crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan was scheduled for September 25. Sonia Gandhi had appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Ajay Maken as observers for the meeting.