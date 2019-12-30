Big Pre-poll Setback For Arvind Kejriwal; AAP Leader To Join BJP

In a big setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections, AAP Lok Sabha candidate Gugan Singh will re-join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 30. The polls for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly are likely to be announced soon. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats while the BJP managed to get just three.

Gugan Singh has been a former MLA from BJP in 2013 from Bawana but had later joined hands with AAP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from North West Lok Sabha constituency. He fought against BJP's Hansraj Hans, who had eventually won. This blow for AAP comes just weeks before the assembly elections in Delhi.

Confirmation on his ticket is still ascertained but due to his strong withhold in the Northwest Delhi, he is expected to be fielded by the BJP.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Gugan Singh, rejoins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). pic.twitter.com/PrapYBK8XC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

BJP To Organise Workshops And Events Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on December 25 directed its party leaders to hold several public outreach programs in all the assembly constituencies in the national capital. As per sources, the National General Secretary BL Santosh, along with other Delhi BJP leaders discussed all the programs scheduled ahead of the elections.

According to reports, the Delhi BJP has scheduled a social media workshop on December 26 which will be attended by a representative from every assembly constituency. Further, the leaders will address the public through video broadcast rallies from January 2 to January 15. A Panch Parmeshwar program will be held on January 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium (IG) stadium. Along with it, a few special campaigns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is scheduled from January 6 to January 8.

