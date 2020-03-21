BIG: A Day After MP CM Kamal Nath's Resignation, Rebel Ex-Congress MLAs Join BJP

In a big development, all the 22 rebel Congress MLAs whose resignation was accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Speaker joined BJP on Saturday in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Jyotiraditya Scindia. They arrived in the national capital from Bengaluru, where they were holed up since the last few days. This comes a day after Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, he had alleged BJP’s involvement in the 22 MLAs deserting the Congress camp which ultimately reduced the government to a minority.

Delhi: Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs meet BJP President JP Nadda & BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, at JP Nadda's residence. pic.twitter.com/acYIgtplV2 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Even as Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of 6 MLAs, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On March 14, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the safe return of the Congress MLAs allegedly held captive in Bengaluru.

Finally, the Governor directed the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the budget session. However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on Friday for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs have not been compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath put in his papers.

