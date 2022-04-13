Big Relief For AIMIM As Special Court Acquits Akbaruddin Owaisi In Hate Speech Cases

On Wednesday, a special court in Hyderabad acquitted AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's brother and Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases. The two-time legislator from Chandrayangutta is currently AIMIM's Legislative Party Leader. Cases were registered against him over alleged hate speeches delivered by him at Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and Nirmal town on December 22, 2012, respectively. Speaking to the media outside the court, Owaisi's lawyer revealed that the cases were dismissed for the lack of sufficient evidence.

Owaisi's lawyer said, "We have not received a copy of the judgment so far. It is only the pronouncement of judgment. In the judgment, the honourable court observed that the evidence produced by the prosecution was not enough to convict the accused. Accordingly, it acquitted the accused. In both cases, the same observation was made by the honourable judge."

Hyderabad | The special sessions court for MPs & MLAs acquitted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases pertaining to Nirmal and Nizamabad district.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/reCTM7intm — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Hate speech cases

Akbaruddin Owaisi's speech at the Nirmal town led to nationwide outrage after he purportedly said, "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus". Subsequently, he was booked under Sections 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India),153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs). He was arrested in connection with this case on January 8, 2013.

Owaisi was finally released from the Adilabad District Jail on February 17, 2013, after securing bail in both cases. A total of 41 and 33 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case and the Nirmal case respectively. The Crime Investigation Department investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the chargesheet in 2016 while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the chargesheet in the same year. Throughout the period of the trial, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi refrained from giving any comment on his brother's case citing that the matter was sub-judice.