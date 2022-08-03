Last Updated:

Big Relief For Om Prakash Chautala As Delhi High Court Grants Bail In DA Case

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala has been granted bail in a disproportionate assets case by the Delhi High Court on August 3.

Om Prakash Chautala

In a breaking development, Delhi High Court granted bail to former Chief Minister of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case on August 3.

The INLD supremo, who had moved the High Court against the four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence that was given by a Special CBI Court, is now set to come out of jail.

A special CBI court convicted him in this case on May 27. Special Judge Vikas Dhull also directed the 87-year-old politician, who attended the court in a wheelchair, to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh and ordered the confiscation of four properties belonging to him 

Disproportionate assets case against OP Chautala

The present case in which OP Chautala was convicted dates back to 2005. In the charge sheet filed by the central agency on March 26, 2010, it was alleged that he amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 6,09,79,026 while working as an MLA or CM from May 24, 1993, to May 31, 2006. 

According to the CBI, the percentage of disproportionate assets was 189.11% of his known sources of income. These assets reportedly included cash, jewellery, land, complexes, residences, hotels, farmhouses, petrol pumps and investments in foreign countries.

While convicting Chautala, Special Judge Vikas Dhull held that the INLD chief had failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality. Thus, he was convicted for the offence under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

