Big Row Erupts On 'Casino Cruise', AIADMK Questions If CM Stalin Is 'promiting Gambling'

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday raised serious objections to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision to flag off luxury cruise yacht 'The Empress'. Raising questions over the presence of a casino atop the deck of the Cordelia Cruise ship, the Opposition party asked whether the Chief Minister was promoting 'gambling' in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, Deputy State secretary AIADMK, Puducherry said, "The cruise is scheduled to land on the waters of Puducherry territory tomorrow morning. We strongly condemn the government if it does go ahead with giving permission for the ship to make a stop. Shame on DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for having flagged off a ship that has a Casino on deck, what kind of message is he trying to send to the youth? Is he trying to promote gambling? How can an acting CM behave this way? We strongly condemn it."

Manikandan affirmed that if the cruise makes a stop on the waters of Puducherry territory, then AIADMK Puducherry will lodge a protest. "AIADMK will protest if the ship enters Puducherry waters. Just because we're in an alliance with the ruling party, doesn't mean we will accept every decision of CM N. Rangaswamy," he stated.

'We all saw what happened with Goa': AIADMK

Further, the leader stated that while tourism may be promoted with the new luxury yacht, it may also bring along the 'ugliness' of drugs, gambling and poker. "This is not the culture of Puducherry. We have all seen what has happened with Goa, that might be the culture in the North, but we won't allow this in the south, not in Pudhuvai," the AIADMK leader stated.

The first-ever luxury cruise line 'The Empress' sailed from Tamil Nadu's Chennai Port after the Chief Minister inaugurated it on Saturday, June 4. 'The Empress', operated by Cordelia Cruises sailed with 1,800 passengers and 600 crew to cover a roundabout route to Puducherry. Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Tourism department secretary B Chandra Mohan participated in the inauguration of the luxury line which is being seen as an additional tourist attraction for Chennaites. The Empress is said to have 11 decks with 796 cabins, a dive-in theatre, a swimming pool and several food pavilions.