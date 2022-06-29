BIG SCOOP: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray May Resign If SC Allows Assembly Floor Test

In a massive development, sources have told Republic that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray may resign as Chief Minister and avoid the embarrassment of losing a floor test on Thursday, if the Supreme Court upholds the floor test.

The Shiv Sena President is presently at Matoshree after a cabinet meeting where decisions to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai Airport were taken.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government which is led by Uddhav Thackeray to take a floor test on June 30, which is currently being challenged in Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has been hearing the matter for almost 2.5 hours at the time of publishing.

In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray apparently informed his colleagues that he will resign if the Supreme Court decision goes against him. With uncertainty looming over his government's fate, he thanked his cabinet colleagues for the cooperation they extended in the last two and a half years.

The crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra emerged after dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs moved to Surat and then Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, on June 21.

Recently Thackeray had appealed to rebel legislators to hold talks with him, their leader Eknath Shinde said while the Sena chief was seeking reconciliation, his son Aaditya and Sena MP Sanjay Raut had labelled them as dirt from a "nullah".

The rebels have been asking Shiv Sena to part ways with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, while Uddhav had said that he will never form an alliance with BJP.