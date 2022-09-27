Big Setback For AAP: Here's Why Delhi HC Granted Injunction In Favour Of LG VK Saxena

In a big win for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Delhi High Court passed an ad interim injunction against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and its leaders. A bench comprising Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Saxena against AAP leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah who had levelled corruption allegations against him. The court not only asked the aforesaid leaders to delete all defamatory or factually incorrect content against the LG and his daughter but also restrained them from posting such material in the future.

While the AAP argued against an injunction order citing that the veracity of the allegations can be tested only during trial, the HC rejected this contention. It held that the court cannot be powerless in a situation where the respondents continue to make defamatory statements against the LG and tarnish its reputation. It also highlighted that the AAP leaders failed to respond to the legal notice sent on September 5.

The Delhi HC held, "On a prima facie view, the various statements/interviews/press conferences/tweets/re-tweets/hashtags made by the defendants are per se defamatory. The same have been made in a reckless manner, without any factual verification, in order to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff. It cannot be gainsaid that reputation of a person is earned after years and the same cannot be tarnished by any other individual in a casual manner. The damage caused to the reputation of an individual is immediate and far-reaching on the internet."

HC's observations on AAP's allegations

In August, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party trained its guns on Delhi LG VK Saxena by accusing him of being involved in a 'khadi scam' worth Rs.1400 crore. The wrongdoing allegedly took place after demonetisation in 2016 when Saxena was Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). AAP alleged that black money was laundered back then at the behest of the then KVIC chairman. Maintaining that these statements are "completely unsubstantiated", the HC flagged the fact that AAP had exaggerated the amount of Rs.17 lakh to Rs.1400 crore.

Moreover, AAP also accused Saxena of giving the contract of designing the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his own daughter while he was the KVIC chairman. Dubbing the allegation that she received Rs.80 crore in lieu of the work as "unfounded", Justice Bansal noted that the KVIC had denied paying her any money for her professional services. He also made it clear that the Patna HC order dated August 30, 2016, pertaining to the distribution of cash to weavers in Bhagalpur doesn't indict the Delhi LG in any manner. The matter will now be heard on February 6, 2023.

Here are key excerpts from the order: