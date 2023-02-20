Big Setback For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha Quits JDU; Launches New Party

In a big setback for Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 general elections, Upendra Kushwaha on Monday quit Janata Dal (United) and resigned from all party positions. He also launched a new political party 'Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal'.

Addressing a press conference, Kushwaha said, "A new political inning begins today. Barring a few, everyone in JD(U) was expressing concern...A meeting was held with elected colleagues and a decision was taken...Nitish Kumar did good in the beginning but in the end, the path he started walking is bad for him and Bihar."

Kushwaha claimed that Nitish Kumar is not acting of his own volition but as per suggestions of people around him. "He's unable to act on his own today because he never made an effort to make a successor...Had Nitish Kumar chosen a successor, he needn't have looked at neighbours for one," he said.

Kushwaha accused Kumar of having "pawned" (girvi rakh diya') his political capital, and expressed anguish over having declared Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, whom he did not mention by name, as the future leader.

The former Union minister, however, kept cards close to the chest on the issue of realigning with the BJP-led NDA, with the sarcastic remark "I have learnt a few lessons from my big brother, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned from his post citing differences with the RJD, only to form a new government (with BJP) hours later".

This development comes months after Nitish Kumar made it clear that his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Kushwaha was also disgruntled after Nitish Kumar denied him the deputy chief minister's post.