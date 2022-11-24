Big Setback For Congress Ahead Of Gujarat Polls; Hardik Patel's Aides To Join BJP Today

In a fresh jolt to Congress, around 200 convenors of the grand old party have tendered their resignation and are all set to join BJP ahead of the two-phased Gujarat assembly polls. Notably, these 200 convenors were the counterparts of Hardik Patel who participated in the 2015 Patidar agitation and were part of Congress during the 2017 Gujarat elections.

Citing the reason for resignation, the convenors stated that the grand old party is not working for the development of the Patidar community, and hence following Hardik Patel's footsteps, they will join BJP later today. It is pertinent to mention that the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

Hardik Patel Pitches BJP's Strong Development Model For Viramgam, 'Congress Lacks Vision'

On November 16, Hardik Patel, the face of the Patidar reservation agitation filed his nomination from the Viramgam constituency for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's prime agenda is to develop all the villages of the state and this is the reason why people have been supporting BJP for the last 27 years. Talking about his Viramgam seat, Patel assured victory as he stated that for the last 10 years there has been no development in the area.

"We all knew last time it was a social issue and the opposition got the advantage of it big time. But the Congress did not fulfil the responsibility that they should have for Gujarat and Gujaratis. And this is why Congress won't be seen anywhere this time. Viramgam, the seat from where I am contesting today is located in Ahmedabad. It's said the history of Viramgam is 1200 years old which is more than Ahmedabad. And now that I have received this chance I assure that I am going to fulfil my responsibility with full commitment and will definitely register a victory in the election here by getting winning the love and strictness of the people here," he said.

Hardik Patel added, "For the last 10 years, Congress MLA has won this seat, but still, there is no development, whereas the Narendra Modi-led BJP government aims at developing every village in the state. And with our ideology of development and saving the culture, we will get the love and support of the people here."

Lashing out at the grand old party, Patel said, "Congress has no vision at all, we have upcoming elections in Gujarat and Rahul Gandhi is busy doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in South India. First, he should unite Congress then he should think about India. Sardar Patel has already done work for Bharat Jodo, and PM, Modi and the BJP are still doing that whereas Congress is working in the line of Bharat Todo."