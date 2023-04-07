Big Setback For Congress, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Joins BJP

In yet another big jolt to Congress, Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, April 7. Notably, this development will provide a significant boost to the Saffron party who is want to expand its political presence in the southern states.

Kiran Kumar Reddy who was the last CM of the united Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana in 2014, resigned from the Congress party earlier in March after getting sidelined by the Grand Old Party. The former Congress leader on Friday joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other prominent leaders of the party.

"Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy's family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by PM Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP. He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh," Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said while welcoming Reddy into the party.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the saffron party on Thursday in presence of Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Who is Kiran Kumar Reddy?

Kiran Kumar Reddy is an Indian politician from Andhra Pradesh. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2010 to 2014. He was a member of the Indian National Congress party and played a significant role in resolving the Telangana issue during his tenure. Reddy was also involved in several welfare schemes for the state.

However, the bifurcation of the state into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana proved to be a major challenge for his government, leading to his resignation from the CM post as well as the Congress party. He later formed his own political party, the Jai Samaikyandhra Party, but it failed to make a significant impact on the state's political landscape and later re-joined Congress in 2018.