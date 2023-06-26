Big Setback For KCR's BRS As Over 30 Party Netas Join Congress Ahead Of Telangana Election

In a massive jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Telangana elections, over 30 leaders of the party have joined Congress, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao. The leaders joined the party in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, June 26 in Delhi.

The leaders will attend a Congress rally in Khammam, Telangana, expected to be held in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

List of leaders who joined Congress

Here is a list of the Telangana leaders who joined the Indian National Congress at AICC Headquarters on Monday.

1. Jupally Krishna Rao, Former AP and Telangana minister and five-time MLA.

2. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ex-MP

3. Gurnath Reddy, former MLA (six times MLA)

4. Koram Kanakaiah, Ex-MLA & serving Zilla Parishad Chairman.

5. Payam Venkateshwarlu, Ex-MLA

6. Muvament Vijaya Baby, DCCB Ex-Chairman

7. Pidamarthi Ravi, Ex-Chairman, SC Corporation

8. Thulluri Bramhaiah, present DCCB Chairman

9. Borra Rajshekhar, present Markfed State Vice-Chairperson

10. S. Jaipal, present Municipal Chairperson, Warya

11. Mandal Praja Parishad Chairmen and many more senior BRS leaders

'These leaders joining Congress, won't make difference,' Reddy defends party

BRS leader Ravula Shridhar Reddy while speaking to Republic Media Network said that there is no setback for BRS as all the leaders who are switching left or were expelled from the party long back.

He stated, "You are wrongly informed, these leaders have not been with us for a very long time, and they have been expelled from the party. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, they have not been with us for a long time so there has been no setback as such. In fact, they have been expelled from the party, so they have taken their own route. We are a strong party in Telangana and we are going to form the government for the third time.

While slamming Congress, Reddy said, "Since Congress is a weak party, they are joining with anybody and everybody coming their way. It is not our problem but their concern."

BRS leader Khaleeq-ur-Rehman also reacted on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao joining the Congress party.

He said, "Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao joining Congress will not affect the BRS party in any way. They were expelled from the party by CM KCR for anti-party activities. BRS is a formidable force in Telangana. Their joining Congress will not make that party strong. During polls, it’s common that leaders will join and leave the party."