In a massive political scoop, Republic TV learnt that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot might be asked to step down very soon in favour of his bête noire Sachin Pilot. This assumes significance as Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has been rushed to Jaipur today to resolve the infighting in the party's state unit. As per sources, Sachin Pilot will take over as the new Rajasthan CM before December 3, when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter the state. This may mark a remarkable turn of fortunes for Pilot who was shunted out as the Deputy CM after leading a rebellion in July 2020.

Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift

In July 2020, the Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot flew to Delhi along with nearly 18 party legislators. After the internal bickering came to an end on August 10 as Congress agreed to address the concerns of his camp by forming a three-member committee, he was not given any prominent position. During his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on April 21, Pilot reportedly gave an ultimatum to change the leadership in the state citing that the party will lose all polls under Ashok Gehlot.

Two days later, the Rajasthan CM caused a stir when he revealed publicly that his resignation letter is permanently in the possession of the Congress chief. On September 25, infighting hit the party as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting, held a parallel meeting at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters.

Subsequently, the Congress party issued a show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan. After this fiasco, the Rajasthan CM pulled out of the Congress presidential race. On November 24, a war of words broke out between Gehlot and Pilot after the former dubbed him a 'traitor' and ruled out his Chief Ministerial prospects. Pilot observed, "I think it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to make such baseless and false remarks". Subsequently, Congress' Jairam Ramesh affirmed that the differences between the two leaders will be amicably resolved.