Big Win For EPS As SC Stays Order Stopping AIADMK From Restoring Unitary Leadership

In a big win for E Palaniswami, the SC stayed the order of the Madras High Court preventing AIADMK's General Council from amending party bye-laws to enable unitary leadership. The vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari was hearing the special leave petition filed by EPS against the aforesaid Madras HC order dated June 23. Observing that it cannot interfere with the internal functioning of a political party, it also refused to stay the next AIADMK General Council meeting which is likely to be held on July 11.

The SC held, "Notice issued to respondents, returnable in 2 weeks. Dasti allowed. Given facts and circumstances of case and subject matter of litigation and HC orders, considered apt that: Operation and effect of order June 23, 2022, shall remain stayed". Thus, this order might pave way for EPS's election as the general secretary of AIADMK.

Point 1, don't want to interfere with AIADMK's internal issues. Point 2, forthcoming General Body Meeting may go on - no stay. Also, Division Bench of Madras HC's order stayed. So contempt proceedings have also been stayed by the Supreme Court: AIADMK leader & lawyer IS Inbadurai pic.twitter.com/gGwunwncXb — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Leadership tussle in AIADMK

J Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017. While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked EPS as OPS' replacement.

However, the AIADMK factions led by the then CM and Panneerselvam merged on August 21, 2017, and paved the way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. In the General Council meeting held on that day, the rules and regulations of the bye-laws were amended vesting the powers and responsibilities of the General Secretary in two new posts- Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. While three-time Tamil Nadu CM OPS who was made the Deputy CM was appointed as the Coordinator, EPS assumed charge as the Joint Coordinator.

The leadership struggle in AIADMK again came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Ahead of AIADMK's General Council meeting scheduled for June 23, OPS moved the Madras HC expressing apprehension that the party Joint Coordinator and his supporters planned to unilaterally introduce an agenda to restore the General Secretary's post. While refusing to stop the meeting from going ahead, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan ordered that no decision can be taken on any other matter than the 23 items mentioned in the draft resolution.