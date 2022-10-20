As PM Modi launched the Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj in Gujarat on Wednesday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed credit. Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, he contended that AAP which lays a lot of thrust on quality education and healthcare had set an example for other political parties. Dubbing this the "biggest achievement" of AAP, the Delhi CM exuded confidence that his party can improve the condition of 10 lakh governments all over the country in a span of merely 5 years.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I saw that the PM visited a school today. He sat in the classroom with a child. In his speech also, he spoke a lot about education and the condition of government schools. I am very happy that at least after 75 years, the condition of government schools and education for the poor has become a subject of discussion in mainstream politics. I consider this the biggest achievement of AAP till now. AAP has forced all parties and leaders to talk about education and school."

He added, "BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 27 years. Since 27 years, BJP could not improve the condition of government schools. In Delhi, we improved government schools in 5 years. So, we know how to do it. We are also citizens of this country. With the interest shown by the PM in education, I want to appeal to him with folded hands- We know to fix schools. Utilise our services. We are making an offer. There are 10 lakh government schools in the country. They can be improved in 5 years."

आज प्रधानमंत्री जी ने शिक्षा में Interest दिखाया



75 साल बाद ही सही, शिक्षा Mainstream मुद्दा बनी



AAP की सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि- सभी पार्टियों को शिक्षा पर बात करने पर मज़बूर किया।



PM हमारा उपयोग करें, देश के सारे Govt School 5 साल में ठीक कर देंगे, हमें आता है



PM Modi launches mission

During the launch of the mission dedicated to schools, PM Modi interacted with children and even attended a class with them. Speaking on this occasion, he asserted that 5G will take our education system to the next level by moving beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teaching. According to him, virtual reality and the power of the Internet of Things will also be experienced in schools now. Highlighting the transformation of the education sector in Gujarat, he revealed that over 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat and more than two lakh teachers were recruited over the last two decades.

PM Modi opined, "As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I myself went from village to village and requested all the people to send their daughters to school. The result has been that today almost every son and daughter in Gujarat have started reaching school and going to college after school". Hailing the National Education Policy, he pointed out that students have started getting the option of studying science, technology, and medicine in Indian languages too.