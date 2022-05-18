After 11-yr-old's Education Plea To Bihar CM, Tej Pratap Announces 'Lalu Pathshala'

A day after a video of Tej Pratap Yadav talking to an 11-year-old boy named Sonu, went viral, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo announced that in order to provide good education to such children, he is opening up an educational institution under the name - 'Lalu Pathshala'.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the MLA had opened 'Lalu Rasoi' to provide meals at nominal rates to the poor, down-trodden in the state. Also, he has a brand - 'LR Rice & Multigrain' that specialises in rice, flour, all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, and Sattu, among other items. Besides, he also owns a brand of incense sticks - 'LR Radha Krishna Agarbatti'.

Sonu silences Tej Pratap

Tej Pratap's plunge into the education arena came after he talked to Sonu. In the viral video of their virtual conversation, the RJD leader can be heard telling the 11-year-old to work under him after he clears the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and becomes an India Administrative Service (IAS) officer. To this, the Bihari kid responded saying, 'I am not going to work under anyone'.

Sonu was contacted by Tej Pratap and many other politicians after he had made headlines for venting his grievance before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the poor education facilities in the state. The incident took place on Saturday when CM Kumar was in Kalyan Bigha, his ancestral village in the Harnaut block.

As the Chief Minister interacted with people, the 11-year-old approached him with folded hands and called him out with the cry 'please help me with my education. I want to study. The teachers do not know how to give quality education at the government school of Neema Kaul'.