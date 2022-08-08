Bihar: After Congress, Now RJD Extends Support To CM Nitish Kumar As BJP-JDU Ties Worsen

After the Congress party indicated that its MLAs are in favour of Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar severing ties with the BJP in the state and returning to the Mahagatbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also extended support to their former ally and said that it is their duty to support JDU government.

Speaking to ANI, RJD senior Shivanand Tiwari said, "All is not well in the Bihar government. We have called a meeting. Candidates supporting Chirag Paswan are responsible for the decreasing seats of JDU in the last election. If Nitish Kumar separates from BJP, it is obvious that the BJP will ask him for the floor test. What we will do in that situation? Will we allow the government to fall? It is our duty to support him after he separates from the BJP. It is our political compulsion and we don’t have any other option. If he stands separate from BJP, we will have to give him support."

RJD leader and Member of Parliament, Manoj Kumar Jha said that they are the single largest party in Bihar and they won't sit quietly seeing elements of instability. "We are the single largest party in #Bihar. We can't see elements of instability in the state. Bihar will decide what is best for it," Jha told ANI on Monday.

Congress back Nitish Kumar as BJP-JDU ties worsen

At a juncture when the ties between allies JDU and BJP are strained, the Congress party on Monday threw its weight behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan confirmed exclusively to Republic TV that AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das would arrive in Patna on Monday (today) at 4 PM and that all party lawmakers will meet at 6 PM to review the current scenario. Indicating that Congress MLAs are in favour of Kumar severing ties with the BJP and returning to the Mahagatbandhan fold to ensure the formation of a new government.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan remarked, "More than the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government, it is necessary that the government with BJP's ideology is removed. Congress believes in this and we have been saying that BJP has made Nitish Ji helpless. It has been BJP's habit that it does not behave properly with its alliance partners. It wants to snatch the government everywhere. Nitish Ji's ideology does not match BJP's ideology. After looking at these facts, there is a possibility that Nitish Kumar leaves BJP. All of us consider him our leader."

Notably, sources told Republic TV that CM Nitish Kumar spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid the BJP-JDU rift. Meanwhile, JDU has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 ostensibly to discuss the caste census issue. As RJD MLAs are also meeting on Tuesday at 9 am, speculation is rife about the possibility of JDU's return to the Mahagatbandhan.

JDU-BJP alliance in trouble

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall.