Bihar Agri Minister Denies Nitish Kumar Reprimanded Him; Sticks To 'corruption' Allegation

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh denied the rumour that Nitish Kumar had reprimanded him. Earlier, sources indicated that Singh threatened to resign from his post after the Bihar CM pulled him up in a Cabinet meeting for levelling corruption allegations against the Mahagatbandhan government. However, the RJD leader maintained that this issue was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting and ruled out the possibility of stepping down as a Minister.

Stressing that he won't backtrack on his charge, Singh opined that it should be seen in the correct context. He said, "Look at what I have said in the house. I am saying the same thing today. The issues on which I am speaking are relevant today. They are in our manifesto. I am the representative of my party". "If people believe that everyone in the government is a thief, I am the representative of the government. If I can't improve things, I should accept that I am the chieftain of thieves," the RJD leader added.

The Bihar Agriculture Minister revealed, "He (Nitish Kumar) did not say anything to me. This was not discussed in the Cabinet. I was present in the entire Cabinet meeting. You can note my time of entry and exit. Perhaps I was the first one to leave, but I left after the Cabinet work was over". The first-time MLA from Ramgarh is the son of Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh.

Bihar Minister stokes row

Targeting his own government, Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh made startling allegations about corruption in the state Agriculture Department. Speaking at a felicitation function in Kaimur on September 12, Singh sarcastically introduced himself as the "chieftain of thieves" to describe the state of affairs in his Ministry. In a veiled dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he opined, "This is the same old government. Its style of functioning is also the same. And don't even ask about the officials". He also asserted that this is not RJD's government fully.