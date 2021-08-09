Bihar: 'All Are United,' Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On Speculation Of Rift In JD(U)

Dismissing reports of a rift in Bihar's ruling party Janata Dal (United), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that all was well in his party. Earlier, sources had informed Republic TV that JD(U) national president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and his predecessor RCP Singh have emerged as rival power centers after the latter was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Responding to queries of journalists regarding some posters of RCP Singh where Lalan’s image was absent, Nitish Kumar said “sabhi log ek jut hain” (all are united).

The JD(U) supremo pointed out that after having held the national president’s post himself for quite some time, he expressed the desire to pass on the mantle to RCP Singh a few months ago. But he later wanted to be relieved of the responsibility after his hands became full as a cabinet minister at the Centre. Lalan Singh, who has been a close aide of Nitish Kumar for several years was appointed as the JD(U) national president last month.

"The name of Lalan, who is our old colleague and has been with us since the Samata Party days, was endorsed by all at the recent national executive meeting," said Nitish Kumar.

Rift in JDU on RCP Singh's singular induction in Cabinet?

Notably, besides RCP Singh, Lalan was also considered as one of the top contenders for a cabinet berth from the quota of the JD(U). As per sources, the party is not happy with the induction of RCP Singh in the Central cabinet. The faction believes that JD(U) could have received more share in the Union Cabinet had RCP Singh negotiated harder.

Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, a close confidante of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, expressed disappointment with the way the cabinet expansion turned out. It is also known that Lalan Singh is not on the best of terms with RCP Singh.

While speaking with Republic, Lalan Singh said, "When Nitish Kumar was party president in 2019, he had decided that he wouldn't settle with only one cabinet berth but when RCP Singh became the president, he unilaterally decided to join the cabinet with only single berth for JD(U)."

Image: Nitish Kumar/Twitter & ANI