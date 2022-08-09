Bihar: Amid BJP-JDU Bout, VIP's Mukesh Sahani Says 'Better To Take Timely Action'

As the rift between the BJP and JDU widens, Vikassheel Insaan Party's (VIP) Mukesh Sahani, who lost all of his MLAs to the BJP in March said that it's good to take timely action. Notably, the political atmosphere in Bihar heated up as the BJP-JDU relations are facing severe stress as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the key NITI Aayog meeting on August 7, Sunday.

The BJP is destroying its allies in different states, Mukesh Sahani from the Vikassheel Insaan Party stated and said, “BJP is doing politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states. It tried to break JDU but CM Nitish Kumar took action. Earlier also, they did politics through Chirag Paswan. It's better to take timely action.” It’s significant to note VIP’s three MLAs jumped ship to the BJP over four months back in March.

Meanwhile, the JDU has convened a meeting of party MLAs and MPs on August 9, 11am. The Congress and RJD has also called their respective MLAs on the same day.

Amit Shah dials Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

As the relations between allies JDU and BJP faced stress, Republic Media Network learnt Home Minister Amit Shah dialled CM Nitish Kumar. According to sources, both leaders spoke for quite some time on the call.

#BREAKING | Home Minister Amit Shah dials Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar amid speculation of NDA split in Bihar; Both the leaders spoke for some time, sources say.

There have been ideological differences between both parties with differences over the issues of Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control. A fresh jolt to the ties between both the parties came when the JDU sought a review of the military recruitment scheme - 'Agnipath' to allay the fears of the protesters.

Since then, CM Nitish Kumar has given a miss to events, where the invite was directly from the high command including former President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner on July 22 and President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on July 25.

Five indications BJP-JDU relations were not keeping normal

The heated debate between the Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha (A BJP MLA) and CM Nitish Kumar, where the latter accused the speaker of ‘openly violating’ the constitution by raising questions against his government.

Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting on the Har Ghar Tiranga programme with Home Minister Amit Shah on July 17.

The Bihar CM also skipped the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

In an indication that all is not well in the JDU-BJP alliance, Nitish Kumar also was conspicuous by his absence at the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog on August 7.

Former Union minister from the JDU, RCP Singh resigned from the party following corruption allegations levelled against him by his own party.

