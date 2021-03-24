Bihar Assembly ruckus: FIR against RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap and other ministers

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers turned unruly and pelted stones at police officials during a protest march against the Nitish Kumar-led government on Tuesday (March 23, 2020), an FIR was registered against RJD leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and several other ministers. Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and others were accused of attacking on-duty police personnel and continue protest even after the permission was denied. The two leaders were also charged with criminal damage to public property. The FIR names RJD's Shyam Rajak, former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, and former Union minister Kanti Singh, among others.

Bihar Assembly ruckus, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 on Tuesday. The march led by the RJD leaders was a part of the party's 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' programme. The RJD had called for a state-wide protest against unemployment, inflation, fuel prices, and the problems that the people of Bihar are facing as a result of the pandemic. The RJD march began near the Gandhi Maidan at the JP roundabout. The march was planned to follow the pre-determined route, according to which the protestors targetted to reach the Income-Tax Chauraha through Dak Bangla Chowk.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh condemns RJDs act

After the RJD protestors turned unruly and pelted stones on police officials, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav led the RJD march and were later detained. The party workers smashed the police barricade and threw stones at the police personnel.

Vijay Kumar Singh, the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs on Tuesday for allegedly confining him to his chamber within the legislature building grounds, calling the incident "condemnable." Singh asserted, "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the constitution. This is a serious issue. I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021)"

