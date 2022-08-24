Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha Resigns Before No-confidence Vote, Lambasts Allegations

Two weeks after a no-confidence motion was filed against him, BJP legislator and Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha resigned from his post on Wednesday. Speaking at the beginning of the special Assembly session, he recalled the achievements of his tenure and asserted that he was not partial. On this occasion, he rubbished Mahagatbandhan's charge of being undemocratic and dictatorial. He opined, "The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision".

Vijay Sinha remarked, "After the formation of the new government, I would have resigned from my post. But I learnt from press, media, and newspapers that some MLAs submitted a resolution for no-confidence to the Assembly Secretary on August 9. Thus, it became my moral responsibility to answer their allegations. If I had resigned, they couldn't have received the answer to their allegations. Your no-confidence motion is unclear. 8 out of 9 people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule". Adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm, he mentioned that JDU MLA Narendra Narayan Yadav will chair the Session.

Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. pic.twitter.com/9KFXjR28Gt — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

No-confidence motion against Bihar Speaker

On August 9, multiple MLAs of the Mahagatbandhan submitted a resolution to the Assembly Secretary under Rule no.110 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha expressing no-confidence in Sinha. They claimed, "The functioning and behaviour of the current Assembly Speaker has been undemocratic and dictatorial. The dignity of the members and the House is repeatedly hurt by the behaviour of the Speaker in the last one and half years. His continuation on this post is shameful for the glorious tradition of the Bihar Assembly".

The resolution added, "The Assembly Speaker should be above party politics but he has always functioned within the agenda of his party". As the Mahagatbandhan has the support of 164 MLAs, RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary is set to be elected as the new Speaker. Later in the day, the Nitish Kumar-led government will prove its majority.

Change of guard in Bihar

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.