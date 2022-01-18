Bihar: BJP Chief Asks JDU To Keep 'Maryada' Of Alliance, Asks To Not Tag PM On Twitter

Fuelling a rift between Bihar’s NDA allies, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday warned the leaders of Janata Dal (United) to respect the alliance. The state party chief urged the ally to maintain the dignity of the alliance. Jaiswal took to social media to term that working together was important to continue rule in the state.

BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal took to social media to launch an attack on the ally’s leaders. However, the leader didn’t name any leaders in particular while making the statement. “To ensure that the NDA alliance is strong in Bihar, we all have to be maintain 'Maryada' (dignity) of the alliance. It cannot be one-sided anymore,” Jaiswal said in a Facebook post. The BJP chief wrote, “the NDA alliance is decided by the Central leaders and is very strong. We need to walk together,” without taking any names.

'Stop playing Twitter-Twitter with PM Modi', BJP tells JDU

The BJP leader also asked why some JDU leaders were tagging him and the BJP central leadership on Twitter. He observed that the party should not be questioning the prime minister. “The first condition of this coalition is to stop playing Twitter-Twitter with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is the honour and pride of each and every BJP worker. If you question him, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know very well to answer it. I am sure all of us will take care of this in future,” said Jaiswal.

Furthermore, Jaiswal targeted two JDU leaders in particular in the Padma Shri award row. He said that the leaders were wrong for urging PM Modi to withdraw the Padma Shri award from Daya Shankar Sinha, who has compared King Ashoka and Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. “There can’t be anything more absurd than asking Prime Minister to take back the award as there has not been such precedent in the last 74 years. There is no clear guideline on taking back such awards,” Jaiswal said.

The BJP chief said that the Bihar government should first arrest Daya Shankar Sinha before making further claims in the matter. “We are 100 times more opposed to Sinha than you are because Jansangh and BJP’s birth is based on cultural nationalism. If you are keen about Sinha being punished, arrest him in the light of my FIR against him and prosecute him in a fast track court,” he said.

“It is not just our responsibility to ensure that the Bihar government should run smoothly in a good environment. This is your responsibility too. If there is a problem, then we should sit together and find a solution. If you want something from our central leaders, then they should also talk directly to them,” he added. The strong comments come amid speculated friction forming between the two parties in the state as the BJP chief had earlier slammed the Bihar government over the sale of illicit liquor in the state. The JD(U) and BJP had come together to form the government in the state as the NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI