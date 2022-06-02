After Bihar decided to conduct a caste-based census, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal elaborated his concerns in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Wednesday. He, along with Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, represented BJP at the all-party meeting in Bihar where a unanimous decision was taken to go ahead with a state-specific caste-wise enumeration of the population. However, Jaiswal stressed that the rights of backward classes should not be affected in any way. For instance, he expressed apprehension about Rohingyas and Bangladeshis listing themselves as backward classes.

Sanjay Jaiswal remarked, "It is clear from the 7th schedule that the census falls under the aegis of the Centre. The Honourable CM said clearly that he will conduct the headcount of castes. We said from the beginning that the states can do it if they want to, but we put forth our doubts. We stated that it shouldn't be the case that a Rohingya or Bangladeshi gets himself enumerated and then stake a claim for citizenship. They have to remain cautious about this. Second, we have to ensure that the rights of the backward classes are not abrogated."

He added, "In Araria and Kishanganj, there is a very big section that belongs to the Sheikh community but snatches away the rights of the backward classes by writing their name as Sheikhora as a part of a conspiracy. It should not be the case that the Sheikh and Sayad communities portray themselves as the backward classes with a conspiracy". When asked about the number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals residing in Bihar, he opined, "We will get to know the extent of the difference between this headcount and the census".

Caste-based census in Bihar

After a consensus was reached in the all-party meeting on carrying out the enumeration of the population on caste lines, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Cabinet would clear this proposal. It is pertinent to mention here that the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding a caste-based census. While Kumar himself led an all-party delegation to PM Modi on this issue, the Centre refused to enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

Revealing that this exercise will be named 'Jaati Adharit Ganana' (Caste-based headcount), the JDU leader stressed that the survey shall also take into account people belonging to all religions and their socio-economic conditions. Refuting the notion that BJP was against this proposal, he clarified, “The Centre expressed its inability. It does not mean they (BJP) were opposed (to caste census) at any time. Their representatives accompanied us when we met the PM. You can see their representatives here". Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demanded Central assistance for the state survey.