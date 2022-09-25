Bihar BJP Chief Flays CM Nitish Kumar Over 'mission 2024'; 'He Takes Credit For PM's Work'

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi creating buzz over the push for a united opposition for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on September 25 attacked the Mahagathbandhan. He said that there is only one candidate of the people, that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leader also accused Nitish Kumar for 'taking all the credit for the work done by PM Modi in Bihar'.

In a press conference, Jaiswal said, "BJP will win in 2024. Uniting people won't make a huge difference, Lalan ji (JDU president Lalan Singh) should worry about saving his own seat. BJP is winning because of their work and efforts, and Amit Shah has given all accounts.''

''We ask for votes based on our work. All he has done is take credit for PM Modi's work. Nitish Kumar has no knowledge of the policies. Nitish Kumar lies and the people of Bihar are understanding this," the BJP leader further said.

This comes as both Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav met Sonia Gandhi on September 25 in a bid to unite Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the meeting, Nitish said, "We both held talks with Sonia Gandhi. We have to unite together and work for the country's progress. They have their party president elections after which she will speak." Lalu on the other hand stated, “Have to bring all opposition parties together to defeat BJP. Sonia Gandhi told us that we’ll meet again after election of the new Congress chief."

Show Of Strength By Opposition

Meanwhile, opposition parties displayed their unity to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in Haryana on September 25. Organised by former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Fatehabad, the rally reportedly saw in attendance Nitish Kumar from Janata Dal-United, Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party, Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference among others.

