Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Jaiswal Says, 'both Parties Are Dhokebaaz' Amid JDU-RJD Alliance

Massive political developments erupted in Bihar after Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) joined hands with old ally Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan government, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Jaiswal said both RJD and JDU are ‘dhokebaaz’.

#EXCLUSIVE | 'Both RJD and JDU are dhokebaaz': Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Jaiswal speaks to Republic TV. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/7KKrXaCDLw pic.twitter.com/fU1HubtXTX — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Both JDU and RJD came together and betrayed the people of Bihar. We have been asking to conduct an investigation into the IRCTFC scam. Now when a probe has been initiated. RJD and JDU are thinking that BJP will sustain and capture RJD.”

“Tejashwi Yadav thinks if BJP somehow fails to form the government in Bihar, both RJD and JDU will be free from shame and this is the sole reason behind the Mahagathbandhan,” BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Speaking about allegations by JDU on being destroyed by BJP’s RCP Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal said, “They have been saying this since 2017. Please ask them who is Manisha Verma. Why did she resign from the post of IAS officer in Odisha and become the cabinet minister here.”

Speaking about Tejashwai Yadav’s comment on Nitish Kumar being highly experienced as Chief Minister, Sanjay Jaiswal said, “In seventeen years, this is the eight-time someone is becoming a chief minister. Nobody in India would have become the Chief Minister for continuous eight times.”

Nitish Kumar's move comes as a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA. The JDU chief has left the ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

BJP To Stage Dharna In Patna Before Oath Ceremony

Meanwhile, in a statement issued a day earlier, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal revealed that party workers will protest in Patna from 10 am onwards. He also announced that the saffron party shall carry out protests at the district and block level in the days ahead. Coming down heavily on Kumar, Jaiswal contended that the people of Bihar will never forgive the JDU leader.

Taking to the official Twitter handle of BJP Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal said, ""The way Nitish Kumar has stabbed the people of Bihar in the back with the dagger of betrayal, the people of Bihar will never forgive him. The people of Bihar will definitely teach them a lesson in the coming elections. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we all got a majority in the assembly elections in 2020 but they have insulted public opinion. Against the betrayal, BJP workers will sit on a dharna in front of the BJP's state office from 10 am tomorrow. On August 12, Mahadharna will be organised by the BJP in all the district headquarters of Bihar and on August 13 at the block headquarters also."