Bihar BJP Core Committee Meet Convened By JP Nadda, Amit Shah; Oppn Role, Issues Discussed

The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party core committee meeting took place at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. In the meeting which had in attendance BJP national president JP Nadda along with former party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussions likely took place on the role of the party, which is now in Opposition in Bihar and the issues to be raised by them. Also, the selection of Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, along with the state head, was discussed.

JDU ditches BJP in Bihar

The core committee meeting was held over a week after the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) ditched the BJP and joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the Left to form the Mahagathbandhan alliance government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim with Tejashwi, to form a new government the very same day.

After being sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time, Nitish justified the U-turn, saying , "The people in the party also had a lot of grievances, and when we sat together and discussed, then we took the decision to split. The party made the decision together (to leave NDA) and join the Mahagathbandhan."

On August 16, the Nitish Kumar cabinet which only comprised the Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, went for an expansion. 31 Ministers were inducted, 16 Ministers from the RJD, 11 from JDU, 2 from Congress, 1 from Hindustan Awan Morcha and 1 Independent.