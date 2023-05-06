Bihar BJP Leader Moves To Court Over 'derogatory' Remarks Against Dhirendra Shastri

A BJP leader in Bihar on Saturday lodged a complaint in a court against state president of the ruling RJD, Jagadanand Singh, and another political figure, for allegedly using derogatory language against godman Dhirendra Shastri.

Shastri, popularly known as ‘Bageshwar baba’, is scheduled to visit Patna next week for holding a five-day congregation.

The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Anil Kumar Singh, a lawyer who is also associated with the BJP's legal cell.

The petitioner has cited videos uploaded on YouTube a couple of days ago, wherein Jagadanand Singh and Pappu Yadav, a former RJD MP now heading his own outfit Jan Adhikar Party, allegedly made disparaging remarks about Shastri.

The petitioner has contended that this was tantamount to hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, and sought trial of Jagadanand Singh and Yadav under relevant sections of the IPC.

The petition, which will be taken up for hearing on May 16, has been filed barely a few days after another complaint lodged at the same court had accused Shastri of hurting Hindu sentiments by proclaiming to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

Shastri is scheduled to be in the Bihar capital from May 13 onwards.

The proposed tour has raised the hackles of the RJD, the BJP's principal rival in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the maverick elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and the state's environment minister, has vowed to "gherao" Shastri at the airport and prevent him from addressing the congregation.

Barely in his 20s, Shastri, who heads the Bageshwar Dham pilgrimage centre in Madhya Pradesh, has acquired a huge fan following, largely on account of a proclaimed ability to read people's minds.