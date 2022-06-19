Bihar: BJP Minister Asks CM Nitish Kumar To Convene All-party Meeting On Agnipath Scheme

Road and Construction minister of Bihar and BJP leader, Nitin Nabin, on Sunday, requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to call for an all-party meeting in the state amid the ongoing violent protests against the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme, ANI reported. The BJP leader also hit out at the JD(U) and said that the party's leaders should speak in the interest of Bihar.

Speaking about the violence caused by protests against Agnipath, the Bihar Minister said, "I think Chief Minister should talk with all the parties on this subject. He should take an initiative and the way senior leaders of Janata Dal (United) are giving statements on violent protests in Bihar, they should understand that they are not speaking in the interest of the state. It also seems that they are not the well-wishers of Nitish Kumar." "You are running the government, there is a mantra, good governance means governance for all and when someone is agitating, then you should not only talk to them but also need to protect the life of the common men and property, as a part of good governance," the BJP leader added.

BJP leader slams RJD's Tejaswi Yadav for 'instigating youth'

The BJP leader lashed out at RJD supremo Tejaswi Yadav alleging that the Leader of Opposition in Bihar's Assembly is doing politics of hate by instigating the youth. He further claimed that BJP is doing work in the state and the country by providing employment through the Agnipath scheme.

Nitin Nabin said, "Tejashwi Yadav does believe in the politics of migration and always works to mislead the youth. I want to ask him what he was doing when he got the chance? Built a Mall for yourself. When he got the opportunity, he was giving employment to the youth in exchange for land. We have done the work of providing employment to our youth through Agnipath and have planned after that as well but Yadav kept himself engaged in instigating youths."

Anti-Agnipath protests in Bihar

On Saturday, a railway compartment was set on fire in Gaya, Bihar. Stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported in a number of railway stations on Friday and Thursday, including Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria.

To guarantee the safety of passengers and the security of public property, a temporary modification in the operation of trains travelling through/reaching the East Central Railway Zone from other Zonal Railways has been announced. From June 18 to June 20, between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., the trains will only run for eight hours.

'No place for vandalism, police verification 100%,' says Lt Gen Anil Puri

Lt General Anil Puri, while addressing a press briefing, issued a stern warning to vandals stating that discipline is the highest priority in Army and vandalism has no place in it. He said, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Express your anger, but there is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that."

'No rolling back of Anipath scheme'

Meanwhile, a major Tri-Services briefing was conducted on Sunday following the Defence Minister's meeting with the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force on the Agnipath recruiting initiative. The recent violence over the Agnipath project was not anticipated, according to the briefing, which was headed by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to provide a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence," the Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary said.

Lt Gen Anil Puri also made clear that the scheme was long-pending, and it would not be rolled back. "Why should we? That is the only progressive way to make the country young," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)