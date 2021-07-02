Bihar: BJP MLA Alleges Transfer-posting Scam, Avers '75-80% Of Party Ministers Took Bribe'

In an embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar-led government, Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused Ministers of taking bribes to facilitate the transfer and posting of officials which took place on Wednesday. Training his guns on BJP in an exclusive interview with Republic TV a day earlier, he claimed, "I feel that 75-80% of BJP Ministers have taken bribes for the transfer and posting of officials. The people who have been transferred are saying that we have done so by paying a certain amount of money".

A four-time MLA from Barh, Gyanu also alleged, "An audiotape of a senior BJP organizational leader has surfaced in which it is alleged that Rs.42 lakh of party funds have been swindled. It is being speculated that senior BJP leaders are involved in this. I demand and will write a letter to the national leadership that the funds should be audited". Without taking any names, he called for all the guilty BJP leaders to be expelled from the party.

Interestingly, the legislator sought to distance the Bihar CM from this alleged corruption. He said, "Nitish Kumar has control over his Ministers. One odd Minister who is not acquainted with Nitish Kumar and who has joined JD(U) from another party has made a lot of money in the transfer and posting of officials. Nitish was not here. But he must have taken cognizance now and he will definitely control it in the future".

Gyanu misses out on Cabinet berth

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Gyanendra Singh Gyanu has taken potshots at the state government. After not getting a Ministerial birth after February's Cabinet expansion, he alleged that South Bihar has been deprived of its due share. Moreover, he accused state BJP leaders of keeping PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the dark about the caste composition of Ministers from the saffron party's quota.