Bihar: BJP MP Haribhushan Thakur Demands Repeal Of Prohibition; 'just Like Farm Laws'

Days after the Centre announced the repeal of farm laws, a demand to repeal the prohibition laws in Bihar has surfaced from a member of the ruling alliance. Speaking to the media, a leader belonging to BJP- the majority party in the Bihar government, urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to roll back the prohibition laws, just like the PM rolled back the farm laws. MP Haribhushan Thakur explained his urge, highlighting that it was affecting the image of the NDA government in Bihar, as the police administration was involving in malpractices.

"Just like the beautiful farm laws- that were framed to benefit the farmers- was rolled back by the Prime Minister, I request the Chief Minister to roll back the beautiful law on Prohibition as well," Haribhushan Thakur said, pointing out that police administration was involving in malpractices. The BJP MP added, "Those who are actually involved in the sale and purchase of liquor are being let off while those people who are innocent, who have nothing to do with it are being targeted and questioned 5 times a day."

Govt closely monitoring Prohibition in Bihar

This comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking closely into Prohibition. In a meeting held recently, Nitish Kumar gave strict instructions to the officials. "Prohibition Excise & Registration Department, as well as the police, should conduct a meeting every day and discuss the issues involving Prohibition. In the past few days, wherever incidents have been reported, an in-depth investigation should be conducted and those found guilty should be subjected to trial," the statement released after the meeting read.

Though Prohibition is imposed since 2016, the topic came to light after several deaths were reported across West Champaran and Gopalganj over the alleged consumption of spurious liquor. Sources informed Republic Media Network that upon consuming the alcohol, people complained of intense stomach aches and lost their lives within a few hours at their homes or at hospitals.