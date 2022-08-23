Bihar: BJP Seeks Stern Action Against Patna ADM Over Thrashing Of Teachers; RJD Responds

A day after a shocking video surfaced from Bihar where a protesting job aspirant holding the National Flag was thrashed mercilessly in the middle of the road by the Additional District Magistrate (law and order), BJP and RJD have condemned the unfortunate incident. BJP leader Nawal Kishor Yadav on the lathi charge attacked the Bihar government stating that this was a violation of democracy. He stated the youth has cleared his exams with merit and negotiation should have been done instead of brutally trashing him. He accused the Mahagathbandhan government of spreading the atmosphere of terror.

"The way in which the protestor student was beaten is very unfortunate and how can they trash someone, Is this democracy? They are a big talker as Uncle (Nitish Kumar) promise 20 lakhs jobs, nephew says 10 lakh. The student who was beaten up has cleared all the exams and was asking for his appointment". "In a democracy, the government should have talked to him but he was beaten up by the police authority and also insulted Tiranga. This government is trying to spread the atmosphere of terror. They are saying they will order a probe, there is no need as it can be clearly seen the youth is being trashed brutally. Stern action should be taken against the concerned authority".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president and veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari also slammed the ADM over the incident and urged his government to take stern action against the officer. "The brutality with which the youth was beaten up that too by an ADM who is an administrative officer. If a police constable had done this, it could have been assumed that he had received such training but this cannot behaviour can't be accepted by a highly ranked officer"

"I would like to request the Bihar government to immediately suspend that officer. Also, the mental health condition of the officer should be checked to whether he is eligible to be an administrative officer or not. The brutality can be seen in the video, what is the need to investigate?" said Shivanand Tiwari.

Bihar teacher aspirants protest

Hundreds and thousands of CTET and BTET candidates protested at Patna's Dakbangla intersection on Monday due to the non-inclusion of CTET and BTET candidates in the seventh phase teacher planning process. The protestors were teachers who had passed the eligibility test but had not been given jobs for years.

The demonstrations took place shortly after the newly elected Bihar government, which is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, promised to create thousands of jobs for the state's residents. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, pledged to create 10 lakh employment for the state's residents if it won the election. The pledge was a part of the party's election platform.

Even after coming to power, both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had assured to fulfil the promise. In the midst of this, the police brutally beat the teachers who had taken to the streets of Patna in a fit of rage to seek employment, which has been one of the RJD's primary goals.

(Image: Facebook@Nawal Kishor Yadav/ANI)