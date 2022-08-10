Bihar: BJP Stages Massive Protest In Patna Ahead Of Nitish Kumar's Oath Ceremony

Irked with Nitish Kumar's decision to quit NDA and team up with RJD, BJP staged massive protests in Patna and raised slogans of ‘Nitish Kumar Murdabad’ after he broke the alliance with the party and formed a Mahagathbandhan for a new government.

Ahead of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's oath-taking ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Patna raised slogans of 'Nitish Kumar murdabad' and some were seen holding placards that read, “Vishwasghaati Nitish Kumar’ after he broke alliance with the party, and formed a 'Mahagathbandhan' for a new government.

Bihar BJP top leaders Ravishankar Prasad, Takeshwar Prasad, Nityanand Rai, Sushil Modi, and Mangal Pandey with several others joined the protest.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav, one of the BJP leaders in the protest said, “You must be aware of Tejashwi Yadav’s educational background. He doesn’t know Sanjay Nishad is serving as a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh. He is not aware that Ashish Patel from Apna Dal is a minister in Uttar Pradesh. It is very unfortunate that such people are there in the politics of Bihar.”

Taking a potshot at Nitish Kumar, BJP leader said, “In Lok Sabha 2024, a better result will come. Bihar will give a thumping majority to Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar should forget his ambitions of becoming a Prime Minister as he has no base and no support from the people of Bihar.”

“There is no denial of the fact that there was pressure from the workers because Nitish Kumar was not able to perform as per the visions of the people who gave him this mandate. His rise in politics was to evade corruption in Bihar and against Lalu Prasad Yadav. But now, he has joined hands once again,” BJP leader further added.

Another leader said, “Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the most corrupt party and this will create problems in Bihar. However, it is good as we will work hard and get our own leader.”

Mahagatbandhan govt to have 35 ministers

Notably, MLAs of the newly formed Mahagatbandhan moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Sinha who is from BJP. The newly formed Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

When it comes to the numbers of the 7-party Mahagatbandhan, the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(MLA) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators. After walking out of the NDA, Kumar spoke with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him as he broke ties with the BJP, Congress sources told PTI.