Bihar BJP Adopts Resolution 'never To Align With Nitish Kumar Again’

In the two-day meeting in Darbhanga, the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, January 29, passed a resolution to “never align with Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar again”.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi confirmed the resolution, saying, "It is the decision of the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the party will never align with Nitish Kumar again."

पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुशील कुमार मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और जदयू से अब भविष्य में किसी भी परिस्थिति में कोई समझौता नहीं करने के भाजपा केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के निर्णय का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि इससे पार्टी में अपने बूते सरकार बनाने का आत्मविश्वास मजबूत होगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 29, 2023

"Nitish Kumar, who repeatedly betrayed the BJP and the mandate, has become a burden in the politics of Bihar. Neither has he the mass base nor the ability to transfer votes. His status is no longer even to win 10-15 seats in the Legislative Assembly," Modi further said.

Modi further said that JDU was able to win 43 seats in the 2020 assembly elections because BJP had put all its strength, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself going to Bihar and campaigning for the party.

'Rumours about Nitish Kumar & JDU's return to NDA misplaced'

Recently, Upendra Kushwaha said that some JD(U) leaders were in touch with the BJP, although, he didn’t reveal the names.

In the backdrop of Kushwaha's statement, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar underlined that the BJP was clear about “Nitish-free” Bihar. He said, “Some senior JD(U) leaders had been floating rumours about his return to NDA, which is totally misplaced."

2020 Assembly elections of Bihar, BJP-JDU fallout

In the 2020 Assembly elections of Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) edged past Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together, the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD while the Congress and Left secured 19 and 16 seats respectively in the 243-member Assembly.

In spite of not getting a good number of seats, the JDU supremo was given the Chief Ministerial post but things were not smooth in the NDA government. Ties between Kumar and the BJP kept souring for months, with divergence on a slew of issues including the Pegasus row until JDU stepped out of the NDA in August 2022.

The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the state government, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.