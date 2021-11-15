Bihar BJP To Gift Bhagavad Gita To Rahul Gandhi After Wayanad MP Stirs Row Over Hindutva

Amid Rahul Gandhi's controversial remark about Hindutva, BJP's Bihar unit announced on Sunday that it will send him a copy of the Bhagavad Gita by post. Explaining the rationale for this move, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told the media at the party headquarters in Patna that the Wayanad MP should learn more about Hindus and Hindutva. Describing Gandhi as a "confused" leader, he lambasted the Congress leaders for attacking Hindutva.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal remarked, "What is happening in the last 4 days is not a coincidence. Salman Khurshid compared RSS to Boko Haram and ISIS, Rashid Alvi said that demons say Jai Shri Ram. Rahul Gandhi has been saying this from the beginning. In 2009, he told the US envoy that the country has a threat not from terrorists but Hindus."

Congress leaders spark row over comments on Hindutva

The controversy over Hindutva was ignited by an excerpt in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' which read, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

At present, Khurshid is the chairman of Congress' Central Manifesto Committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Without directly wading into this row, Rahul Gandhi made a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva during his address to Congress Social Media department workers on November 12. The former Congress president said, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is".

Backtracing on his assertion on November 13, Khurshid clarified, "I didn't say that they are same (ISIS and Hindutva). I've said they are similar. I've also said that ISIS and Boko Haram misuse the religion of Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. Nobody said that I am maligning the image of their religion. It seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and are afraid that their truth will come out."