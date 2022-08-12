Bihar: BJP To Hold Protests In All District Headquarters Today Against CM Nitish Kumar

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a mega protest against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday in their state office for severing ties with the saffron party and returning to the Mahagatbandhan, BJP will continue their campaign against the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief and stage protests in Bihar's district headquarters on Friday, August 12.

the saffron party will stage protests against Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar on August 12 in all the district headquarters of Bihar wherein its leaders from district to state level will join the protests. As the state wing of the BJP is planning to continue their protest campaign against their former ally partner and the Mahagatbandhan government in the state, the party has decided to hold protests on August 13, in all the block headquarters in the state. It is significant to mention that this decision was taken in the meeting of the BJP state core committee.

"जनादेश से विश्वासघात पर महाधरना"



कल 12 अगस्त, 2022 (शुक्रवार) को पूर्वाह्न 11:30 बजे से रक्सौल अनुमंडल कार्यालय के बगल में आयोजित महाधरना में भाग लूँगा।



आप भी बिहार के हित में अधिक से अधिक संख्या में सम्मिलित हो। pic.twitter.com/q5VTz5f3SD — Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswalMP) August 11, 2022

BJP stages protest against Nitish Kumar

Irked with Nitish Kumar's decision to quit NDA and team up with RJD, BJP on Wednesday staged massive protests in Patna and raised slogans of ‘Nitish Kumar Murdabad’ after he broke the alliance with the party and formed a Mahagathbandhan for a new government.

BJP leaders in Patna raised slogans of 'Nitish Kumar Murdabad' and some were seen holding placards that read, “Vishwasghaati Nitish Kumar’ after he broke alliance with the party, and formed a 'Mahagathbandhan' for a new government. Bihar BJP top leaders Ravishankar Prasad, Takeshwar Prasad, Nityanand Rai, Sushil Modi, and Mangal Pandey with several others joined the protest.

Notably, BJP leaders are seen accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the mandate given by the people of Bihar to the NDA. Some of the BJP leaders including former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad have accused the JDU chief of severing ties with the BJP stating that Kumar wants to become Prime Minister and his "furious desire" inspired him to take such action.

Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with BJP

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, JDU chief Nitish Kumar took another U-turn, joined hands with his former allies in Mahagatbandhan-- RJD, Congress, and the Left on Tuesday, and submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs.

Notably, on Wednesday, the JDU leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th consecutive time. In addition, Kumar was joined by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who swore in as his Deputy, bringing the fast-paced political developments in Bihar to a conclusion. The duo was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.