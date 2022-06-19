Bihar: BJP's Gopal Singh Slams 'failed Law And Order' Amid Agnipath Violence; Lauds Scheme

On Sunday, June 19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar BJP President Gopal Narayan Singh slammed the Bihar government for failing to maintain law and order in the state amid protests over the Centre's new military recruitment model 'Agnipath', saying that the Agnipath scheme will help Bihar students the most.

In light of the recent Bihar protests, the BJP leader claimed that the Bihar government had failed to maintain the law and order situation. He termed it 'a big failure' of the intelligence agencies.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The criminal act of deliberately setting fire to properties is wrong. It cannot be supported. The students of Bihar are going to benefit the most from the Agnipath scheme. They are capable and will get maximum jobs in this sphere."

Without naming Janata Dal (United), with whom BJP has a coalition in the Bihar government, BJP's Gopal Singh said, "Why does a regional party expect the central government to provide explanations on every issue? Why is the state government not explaining to the youths (about the scheme)? The youths of Bihar go to other states to seek job. Is it not the Bihar government's responsibility to create and provide jobs in the state?"

The BJP leader further said," On earlier occasions as well, questions have been raised regarding the law and order situation in Bihar that is till date very bad. Other parties have also raised concerns by saying this. It looks like a perpetual problem."

Agnipath Protests: 140 FIRs Filed, 725 Arrests Made Amid Raging Protests In Bihar

As massive protests and vandalism against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme continue in Bihar, the state police have now filed 140 FIRs in connection with the same. Clashes, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported from several districts across the state. The police have arrested 725 persons over the protests that turned violent over the past few days.

More than a dozen police personnel have been injured in the attacks led by the protestors. According to officials, properties worth over Rs 300 to 400 crore including several trains have been destroyed by the agitators.

The top cop in the state, however, said that a "perception" was being created that the police has failed to take timely action to control the protests in Bihar, one of the worst-hit by Agnipath protests. "This is your perception," Director General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal said when asked about the police's failure to control the violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI