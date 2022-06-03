Bihar: BJP's Nawal Kishore Yadav Backs Caste-based Census; 'There Are Intruders..'

After Bihar decided to conduct a caste-based census, BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav backed the census and said that it would help recognise the intruders from across borders. Yadav also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had authorized all states to conduct the caste census if they wanted to. Yadav’s comment came after BJP leaders joined in the all-party meeting in Bihar where a unanimous decision was taken to go ahead with a state-specific caste-wise enumeration of the population.

“PM Modi after giving his statement to the government in Lok Sabha authorized all the states that if they want to conduct caste census then the state government can do the same,” Yadav noted while speaking on the development. “The caste census will be done whether it is Muslim, Christian or Sikh to assess the situation. Intruders of Bangladesh, there are intruders from many borders, all of them should be known,” he further said.

'Backward classes shouldn't lose rights,' says BJP leader

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that it was a unanimous decision to go ahead with a caste-wise enumeration of the population. He, along with Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, represented BJP at the all-party meeting in Bihar. However, Jaiswal stressed that the rights of backward classes should not be affected in any way.

"The Honourable CM said clearly that he will conduct the headcount of castes. We said from the beginning that the states can do it if they want to, but we put forth our doubts. We stated that it shouldn't be the case that a Rohingya or Bangladeshi gets himself enumerated and then stake a claim for citizenship. They have to remain cautious about this. Second, we have to ensure that the rights of the backward classes are not abrogated," he said.

Caste-based census in Bihar

After a consensus was reached in the all-party meeting on carrying out the enumeration of the population on caste lines, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Cabinet would clear this proposal. It is pertinent to mention here that the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding a caste-based census. While Kumar himself led an all-party delegation to PM Modi on this issue, the Centre refused to enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

Revealing that this exercise will be named 'Jaati Adharit Ganana' (Caste-based headcount), the JDU leader stressed that the survey shall also take into account people belonging to all religions and their socio-economic conditions.

