Bihar By-polls: RJD Writes to State EC Seeking Ballot Paper Votes To Be Counted First

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has written to the state Election Commission ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly seats in Bihar, seeking that the ballot paper votes be tallied first during the by-elections.

In his letter, the RJD leader also urged that the votes cast on ballot papers and those cast on electronic voting machines be counted in the same room during the by-elections in the Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly constituencies. On September 28, the Election Commission of India ordered by-elections in 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) throughout the country for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats.

By-elections for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh have been declared. Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC); Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; and Huzurabad in Telangana.

Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Use Of Ballot Paper System Instead Of EVMs In Elections in August

In August, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea asking for a directive to stop using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and instead use the vote paper system in any future elections. Advocate CR Jaya Sukin filed the suit, claiming that numerous European countries already use ballot papers instead of EVMs for fair elections. A division bench of the Delhi High Court, led by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, passed the judgement, noting that the petitioner had made no specific arguments and had done no research on the topic. For the concrete plea, however, the court imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 on the petitioner. According to Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, the Election Commission's elections must be fair and reflect the will of the people, petitioner advocate CR Jaya Sukin had said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage